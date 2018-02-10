Muslim law board to take action against AIMPLB member for proposing Ayodhya compromise formula

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is likely to take action against its executive member, Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, for mooting a proposal to hand over disputed land in Ayodhya, where Babri Masjid once stood, for the construction of Ram temple.

Taking strong exception to Nadvi's proposal, the AIMPLB has constituted a four-member committee to decide what action should be taken against him.

Nadvi, an eminent cleric, had presented what was dubbed as the Ayodhya compromise formula during a meeting with spiritual leader and the Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

IANS quoted AIMPLB member SQR Ilyas confirming that the board president would take action after a report is submitted to him by the disciplinary committee.

Nadvi was also pulled up for his proposal during AIMPLB's executive meeting on Friday.

He stayed away from the plenary meeting on the second day. Talking to reporters, Nadvi alleged that he was humiliated by two executive members of AIMPLB - Zafar Yab Jeelani and Ilyas.

Ilyas, however, denied the allegation.

"The meeting was held in a democratic manner. There was a unanimous feeling that Salman Nadvi should not have made the offer that is against the known stand of the board," he said.

Ilyas, who is convenor of the Babri Masjid committee of the board, said Nadvi should have raised the issue in the AIMPLB meeting before speaking publicly.

He said Nadvi`s action had damaged the board`s reputation at a time when it is holding a crucial meeting here to discuss various important issues.

After the executive committee meeting on Friday night, the Board issued a statement to rule out a compromise on the land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished by a mob December 6, 1992.

The AIMPLB said that when a mosque is constructed, it remains a mosque always and it can`t be sold, exchanged, or alienated in any manner. It also said it will abide by the Supreme Court order, which is presently hearing the case.

On the second day of the three-day plenary, the board is discussing some key issues, including Babri Masjid and triple talaq bill.

(With IANS inputs)