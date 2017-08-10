Muslim man's marriage: SC directs Kerala Police to assist NIA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Kerala Police to render "all assistance" to the NIA in ascertaining whether there is any wider amplitude to the issue raised by a Muslim man whose marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court that described it as a case of "love jehad".

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud took serious note of the objection raised by the counsel for Kerala-native Shafin Jahan that he was opposing the NIA's plea to peruse the investigation record of the case.

The bench said that it gathered the impression that "the petitioner (Jahan) does not desire the correct and independent view of the controversy" be brought before the court.

However, the bench allowed Jahan to respond to the plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking court's direction for Kerala Police to allow it to have access to the investigation records of the case.

"We want the whole picture. Why should anybody doubt the NIA? Are you doubting the NIA?" the bench asked.

Earlier in the day, the NIA had moved the apex court seeking a direction that it be allowed to have access to the police records relating to the investigation into the case.

Jahan, who had married a Hindu woman in last December, had moved the apex court after the Kerala High Court annulled his marriage saying that it was an insult to independence of women in the country.

The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan.

It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State's mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.

The high court, while declaring the marriage as "null and void", had described the case as an instance of 'love jihad' and ordered the state police to conduct a probe into such cases.