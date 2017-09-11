Muslim woman beaten up, thrown out of home for painting PM Modi, Adityanath; case registered against 6

Lucknow: A case has been registered against six men who assaulted a Muslim woman for painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the police said on Monday.

“We will take further action as probe progresses,” said Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Ballia.

Newly-married Nagma Praveen was severely beaten up by the husband and thrown out of the house for painting PM Modi and UP Chief Minister, claimed Shamsher Khan – the victim's father.

“Her husband called her insane for painting those pictures, said she has lost mental balance and just threw her out,” said Khan.

He filed a complaint against six people including the husband, Pervez Khan, at Sikandarpur police station on Sunday, said the police.

Nagma married Pervez last year in Basarikpur village in the Sikanderpur area.

