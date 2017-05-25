Muslims can practice yoga but should refrain from performing 'puja': Top Muslim cleric

Lucknow: Prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali has opined that there is no problem in Muslims practicing yoga as long they refrain from indulging in 'puja' activities.

Speaking exclusively to News 18, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member termed yoga as a good practice, saying there was no issue with Muslims participating in International Yoga Day celebrations. However the top Sunni cleric said Muslims should refrain themselves from being involved in any kind of 'puja' involved in the Yoga celebrations.

He agreed to give it a thought to the idea of participating in the International Yoga Day event if given an invitation. The mega event is scheduled to be held on June 21 at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Yoga day celebrations in Lucknow.

The International Yoga Day event here on June 21 is likely to witness participation of Muslims.

“At least 300 Muslim men and women will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations, which would be held in Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. The number of participants may go up,” Mahiraj Dhwaj Singh, national co-convener (organisation) of Muslim Rashtriya Manch for UP and Uttarakhand told PTI today.

Spokesperson of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas when contacted said, “We are open to the idea of participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations. We are exploiting all the options in this regard.”

Syed Babar Ashraf, president of Sada-e-Sufiyaain Hind was of the view that if yoga is good for an individual’s health, then it must be practiced.