close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

»

Muslims can practice yoga but should refrain from performing 'puja': Top Muslim cleric

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Yoga day celebrations in Lucknow.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:58
Muslims can practice yoga but should refrain from performing &#039;puja&#039;: Top Muslim cleric

Lucknow: Prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali has opined that there is no problem in Muslims practicing yoga as long they refrain from indulging in 'puja' activities.

Speaking exclusively to News 18, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member termed yoga as a good practice, saying there was no issue with Muslims participating in International Yoga Day celebrations. However the top Sunni cleric said Muslims should refrain themselves from being involved in any kind of 'puja' involved in the Yoga celebrations.

He agreed to give it a thought to the idea of participating in the International Yoga Day event if given an invitation. The mega event is scheduled to be held on June 21 at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Yoga day celebrations in Lucknow.

The International Yoga Day event here on June 21 is likely to witness participation of Muslims.

“At least 300 Muslim men and women will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations, which would be held in Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. The number of participants may go up,” Mahiraj Dhwaj Singh, national co-convener (organisation) of Muslim Rashtriya Manch for UP and Uttarakhand told PTI today.

Spokesperson of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas when contacted said, “We are open to the idea of participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations. We are exploiting all the options in this regard.”

Syed Babar Ashraf, president of Sada-e-Sufiyaain Hind was of the view that if yoga is good for an individual’s health, then it must be practiced.

TAGS

International Yoga DayYogaMuslimsNarendra ModiMaulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi MahaliAll India Muslim Personal Law BoardAIMPLBYogi AdityanathRamabai Ambedkar Maidan

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

A day ahead of Opposition&#039;s meet over Presidential Elections, Mamata Banerjee hold talks with PM Narendra Modi
India

A day ahead of Opposition's meet over Presidential Ele...

Maharashtra minister, MLAs, top cops attend wedding of Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s niece in Nashik
Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister, MLAs, top cops attend wedding of Dawo...

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...
India

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44 inch screen, 5300mAh battery launched – All you need to know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44 inch screen, 5300mAh battery laun...

Sony introduces SSDs for video recorders
Gadgets

Sony introduces SSDs for video recorders

11 killed, 22 hurt as tractor overturns in MP
Madhya Pradesh

11 killed, 22 hurt as tractor overturns in MP

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video