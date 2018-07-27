Muslims marry 3-4 times, produce 9-10 kids, will soon demand new Pakistan: BJP MP

NEW DELHI: A day after a BJP lawmaker urged Hindus to produce more kids to keep 'Hindutva' intact, another lawmaker from the saffron party has said that Muslims will soon press for a new Pakistan if their population continues to grow at a rapid pace.

''Muslims marry 3-4 times and have 9-10 kids, they don't get a formal education and end up unemployed. This situation would obviously lead to anarchy,'' Hari Om Pandey, the BJP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, said.

The BJP lawmaker further warned that ''their (Muslims) population is increasing rapidly. They are demanding Sharia law now and will soon press for a new Pakistan.''

#WATCH: Muslims marry 3-4 times & have 9-10 kids, they don't get any education& end up unemployed,it will obviously lead to anarchy.Their population is increasing rapidly,they are demanding Sharia now then later they will demand new Pakistan: Hari Om Pandey,BJP, Ambedkar Nagar MP pic.twitter.com/WW1Zi4LpvX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2018

The remarks from the Ambedkar Nagar MP came a day after BJP legislator Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, said that every Hindu couple must produce at least five children to keep 'Hindutva' intact.

The Ballia BJP MLA said this while speaking to ANI.

Singh opined that what he said is necessary to keep Hindutva intact and advocated that Hindus must increase their population in India.

"It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) that every Hindu couple should have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control and Hindutva would remain intact," Singh noted.

Surendra Singh, who has drawn flak for his controversial and pro-Hindutva remarks, had earlier this month triggered a controversy by saying that even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising rape incidents.

"This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched. It is people's responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the constitution," Singh said when asked about the sudden spurt in incidents of sexual abuse in Uttar Pradesh.

It is to be noted that in the aftermath of the Alwar lynching incident, several BJP and right-wing leaders have issued statements directed at the minority community.

RSS ideologue Indresh Kumar had triggered a controversy by saying that if Muslims stop eating beef, the incidents of mob lynching will automatically cease.

Backing Indresh Kumar, Shia Central Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi too urged the Muslims to stop eating beef and respect the sentiments of Hindus.

Bihar BJP lawmaker Giriraj Singh had last year said that those who sympathise with Pakistan should and get settled there. There is no place for them in India, Singh had said in an indirect swipe at the Muslims.

In view of the Alwar lynching incident, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had appealed to the Muslims to stay away from cow and the dairy business for the safety of their upcoming generations.

It is to be noted that PM Narendra Modi had repeatedly urged his Council of Ministers and party leaders to refrain from making controversial statements directed at a particular community as it shows the party in a bad light.

(With Agency inputs)