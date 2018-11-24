Muslims not scared, say won't leave Ayodhya as saffron parties demand Ram Mandir

AYODHYA: Ayodhya has turned into a fortress as leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Shiv Sena converge in the city for a clarion call to build the Ram mandir. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a Dharam Sabha on Sunday while Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thakarey is in Ayodhya for a 2-day visit to the city.

As saffron parties gather for the two big events, Muslims are feeling a bit restless but are unwilling to leave the city.



Babri mosque plaintiff Iqbal Ansari said that the Muslims of the city want peace. "What will happen if people converge in Ayodhya? People need to understand the problems of the city," he said.

Another resident Mohammad Iqbal said that the situation today is similar to what it was yesterday. He added that just because saffron parties have gathered in the city, they will not leave their home.

"Nothing will happen in Ayodhya. VHP members say that mandir will be built but never say when. This is just politics for votes. Ayodhya is a sensitive place and crowd of such a magnitude should not have been allowed to gather here. If they wanted to hold such a congregation, it should have been done outside the city," he said.

However, Mohammad Sadiq claimed that some Muslims are scared because they have seen what happened in 1990 and in 1992 after the Babri Masjid demolition. He also said that some families have sent their children away to stay with their relatives in other cities fearing for their safety.

Ahead of the Dharam Sabha, a pamphlet released by the VHP has raised the pitch for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. It reads "Saugandh Ram ki khaate hai, hum mandir bhavya banayenge (We pledge in the name of Lord Ram that we will build a grand temple for him)" and urges devotees to be a part of the movement.

The city is under multiple layers of security and drones have been deployed to keep an eye on possible mischief-mongers. A UP Police spokesperson said one additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones have been deployed.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said that adequate security arrangements were made by the police and district administration in the city. "As many as 13 parking slots have been provided for the event. No permission was given to the Shiv Sena by the government to hold a rally," the mayor said.

The organisers of the Dharam Sabha are claiming that more than 3 lakh devotees of Lord Ram are likely to arrive for the programme this Sunday.