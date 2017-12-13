Muslims safest under Narendra Modi, Adityanath government: Shia cleric

Lucknow: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad has praised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for their "outreach to the minorities" and said that the Muslims were safest under their rule.

Barring some incidents of `love jihad` and cow vigilantism, law and order in Uttar Pradesh had improved considerably under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Shia cleric told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kanpur late Tuesday.

"There has not been a single communal riot in the eight months of the Adityanath government as against more than 600 big and small riots during Akhilesh Yadav`s tenure," he said.

As for the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya, Jawwad said all stakeholders should wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the matter.

He accused the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of being the "most corrupt and dishonest".

Jawwad accused Akhilesh government of wasting over Rs 20,000 crore of public money in the name of building cycle tracks, a pet project of Akhilesh Yadav.

Commenting on Gujarat assembly elections, the cleric said the results will have far reaching ramifications for both the BJP and the Congress.