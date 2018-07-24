हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muslim

Muslims should stop eating beef, cow meat 'haram' in Islam: Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

Rizvi said that people can't kill someone who is given the status of a mother by a community.

Muslims should stop eating beef, cow meat &#039;haram&#039; in Islam: Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

NEW DELHI: Senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar who said that cases of mob lynching will stop when people stop killing cows, got an unlikely support from Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi. 

The chief of the Muslim body said that Muslims should stop eating beef. "Killing of cows should stop. The meat of cows is 'haram' in Islam as well. You can't stop mob lynching, security can't be deployed everywhere. So a law should be made awarding strict punishment to those killing cows," Rizvi said.

"I think Indresh Ji's statement has a point. Religious sentiments should not be hurt. If law is made to stop killing of cows, lynching will stop. You can't kill someone who is given the status of a mother by a community," Rizvi added.

Responding to the recent incident of mob lynching in Alwar in Rajasthan, the RSS leader had said that no religion allows slaughtering of cows. "Kisi bhi mob ki hinsa, wo aapke ghar ki, mohalle ki, jaati ki, party ki ho, wo kabhi bhi ahinandaniya nahin ho sakti. Parantu, duniya ke jitne bhi dharm hain, unke kisi ek dharam sthal par bata do ki gaye ka vadh hota hai (Violence by mob, whether that be your own home, neighbourhood, party, is not praiseworthy. But, tell me one religion which permits the killing of cows)," he said.  

“Isha dharti par gaushala mein aaye, isliye waha mother cow bolte hain. Mecca Madina mein gaye ka vadh apradh maante hain. Kya hum sankalp nahi kar sakte ki dhara ko,manavta ko is paap se muqt karaein. Agar muqt ho jaayegi to aapki samasya (mob lynching) ka hal ho jaayega (It is called 'mother cow' in Christianity because Jesus was born in a cowshed. It is a sin to kill cows is banned in Mecca-Madina. Can't we commit that we will free the world and humanity from this sin? If it is free, then the problem (mob lynching) will be solved)," he added. 

