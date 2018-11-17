हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Muzaffapur scandal: Police attach property of ex-Bihar Minister Manju Verma

The former minister was recently suspended by the JD(U) from the primary membership of the party.


ANI photo

Patna: Police on Saturday attached the Begusarai's residence of former Bihar Minister Manju Verma, who has been evading arrest in an Arms Act case which cropped up in course of a CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. The property includes her residence in Begusarai.

On Friday, a court proclaimed Verma an 'absconder' and ordered for attaching her properties. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Majaul passed the order to this effect invoking sections 82 and 83 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court in Begusarai also turned down an application filed by Verma, through her counsel last week, wherein she had pleaded that she was not evading arrest, but 'seeking relief as per law' and hence, she may not be proclaimed an absconder.

The case under the Arms Act was registered against the ex-minister and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma at Cheria Bariyarpur police station in the district following a recovery of a huge cache of ammunition from their residence.

The recovery of the ammunition was made during a raid at Verma's residence by a CBI team probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case of over 30 minor girls.

In August, she had resigned as the minister for social welfare following reports that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the scandal. Verma's husband had surrendered before a court on October 29.

The former minister was recently suspended by the JD(U) from the primary membership of the party. Meanwhile, attempts are being made by police to nab Verma at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies)

