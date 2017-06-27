close
Muzaffarnagar cow slaughter case: Three arrested, police assures action

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:23
Lucknow: After a police party was attacked in Muzaffarnagar by locals when they were conducting a raid based on information of cow slaughter, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order Aditya Mishra on Tuesday stated that action will be taken against the names registered in this case.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said, "Three people have been arrested so far in this matter. There was a protest by the crowd earlier in the day. In terms of law and order the environment is peaceful now. Enquiry will be done against those whose names are registered in this case."

Earlier in the day, a police party in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was attacked by locals when they were conducting a raid based on information of cow slaughter in Nagar Kotwali area.

The police had gone to raid a neighboring village after information of cow slaughter. However, allegedly nothing was found.

While returning from the village, they chanced upon some people selling meat on the side of the road. When the police tried to enquire, the villagers surrounded them and attacked the police party.

Stones were pelted at the police party and their police vehicle was also vandalised. 

