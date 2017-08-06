Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a Bangladeshi national from Kutesara village of Muzaffarnagar district over allegedly carrying out terror activities.

As per the reports of ANI, the suspect, identified as Abdullah, was allegedly arranging fake IDs and giving shelter to other terrorists. He was associated with Bangladesh terror group 'Ansarullah Bangla team'. The Ansarullah Bangla Team is a Bangladeshi militant outfit which is said to be behind the recent attacks and murders of atheist bloggers in Bangladesh.

Abdullah was residing in Muzaffarnagar since the past one month and earlier used to live in Saharanpur in 2011. As per the preliminary inquiry, it was found that Abdullah was arranging fake Ids and passports for the Bangladeshi terrorists so that they can safely live in India to carry out their terror activities.

The UP ATS along with Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli police carrying out an arrest and investigation drive in three districts on the order of Saharanpur Deputy inspector general of police. The team also summoned three more people for further inquiry.

(With inputs from ANI)