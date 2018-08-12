हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur case: How Brajesh Thakur used his connections in Bihar govt to help co-accused Madhu get a seat on state panel

Madhu Kumari currently serves as the project director of Wama Shakti Vahini - an NGO enlisted with Bsacs.

Muzaffarpur case: How Brajesh Thakur used his connections in Bihar govt to help co-accused Madhu get a seat on state panel
ANI photo

New Delhi: As the probe in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case is on, further details have emerged about prime accused Brajesh Thakur and his aide Madhu Kumari. As per Zee News sources,  Thakur used his connections and managed to induct Kumari as a member in the Bihar State AIDS Control Society, with the help of officials in the State Health Department.

Thakur, who is said to have a strong political connection, recommended Kumari following which she was appointed to the state panel, which is headed by the chief secretary. In 2015, she was made a member of the Bsacs-enlisted NGO by the then health minister Ramdhani Singh.

The AIDS Control Society was formed in October 2013 on the instructions of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO). The council was supposed to conduct meetings every six months, however, no meeting was held.

Madhu Kumari currently serves as the project director of Wama Shakti Vahini - an NGO enlisted with Bsacs. The NGO works on AIDS control projects in Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Kumari is a co-accused in the alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur which surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More than 40 girls were lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

Tags:
MuzaffarpurBiharSex scandalshelter home

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close