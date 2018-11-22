हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal

Muzaffarpur scandal: Former Bihar Minister Manju Verma sent to one-day police remand

Patna: Former Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma has on Thursday been sent to one-day police remand by a Begusarai court. Manju Verma had surrendered before the court on Tuesday. She was evading arrest in an Arms Act case which cropped up in course of a CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Last Friday, she was proclaimed an "absconder" by a court which also ordered for attaching her properties. Following this, Bihar Police attached her Begusarai residence after she went missing following the investigation.

Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma were booked under the Arms Act at Cheria Bariyarpur police station in Begusarai following the recovery of a huge cache of arms ammunition from their residence. The recovery of the arms and ammunition was made during a raid at her residence by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the alleged Muzaffarpur shelter home rape-murder and sexual abuse case involving over 30 minor girls.

She was forced to resign as the minister for social welfare from the Nitish Kumar government following reports that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur case. Verma's husband had surrendered before a court on October 29.

The former minister was recently suspended by the Janata Dal United (JDU) from the primary membership of the party.

