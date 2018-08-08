हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarpur sex scandal

Muzaffarpur scandal: I resigned because media and Opposition created a furore, says Manju Verma

More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

Muzaffarpur scandal: I resigned because media and Opposition created a furore, says Manju Verma
ANI photo

Patna: Shortly after submitting a resignation from the post of Bihar Social Welfare Minister, Manju Verma on Wednesday accused the media and the Opposition of creating a furore. "I resigned because media and opposition had created a furore," she said.

Expressing confidence on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Judiciary, she said, "I am sure truth will be out and my husband will come out clean."

The Bihar Minister defended her husband and said that the call records of prime accused Brajesh Thakur, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, should be made public. "Call records of accused Brajesh Thakur should be made public, we will then see who all he used to talk to," Manju Verma added.

Manju Verma submitted her resignation following a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were demanding the minister's resignation for two weeks now, alleging her involvement in the sex scandal case.

The minister's husband has been accused of having links with alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. Her husband, Chandrasekhar Verma, is said to be a frequent visitor to the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

Tags:
Muzaffarpur sex scandalManju VermaBihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close