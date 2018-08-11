हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

Muzaffarpur sex scandal: 'Coward' Nitish must resign on moral grounds, says Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav asked Kumar to resign as he is unable to run the state.

Image Courtesy: IANS

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asked Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign on moral grounds as he is unable to run the state and bring justice to the girls from Muzaffarpur Shelter Home. 

Taking a jibe at the Cheif Minister, Yadav accused Kumar of being a coward and shielding the criminals. Yadav said that Kumar should resign from Home Ministry as well. 

According to news agency ANI, Yadav said, "Nitish Ji must resign on moral grounds as he's unable to run the state. It'll be proved he's the most coward CM who isn't fighting for justice for our daughters, but shielding those who committed the crime. He must resign from state Home Ministry as well."

Yadav also accused the chief minister of knowing everything and gave him a week's time to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who was shifted from the shelter home and went missing since then. He threatened to stage a mass protest in Madhubani if Kumar doesn't come up with relevant information about the girl within a week. 

Yadav said, "Nitish ji knows everything. I give him a week's time to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who was shifted from the shelter home & who has been missing since then, after which we will stage a mass protest in Madhubani."

Comments from the Yadav comes after the Central Bureau (CBI) took over the probe as ordered by the Supreme Court. 

CBI on Thursday took all documents including a copy of the FIR, charge sheet and case diary related to the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case from the court.

The Patna High Court had, earlier asked the Bihar government to submit a detailed action report in the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case. 

The CBI froze the bank accounts of the prime accused Brajesh Thakur and said that it would also investigate his property.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had on Monday blamed the long-standing "flaw in the system" of such shelter homes being run by NGOs in the entire country for such cases. He had announced his decision to phase out this practice in Bihar and said the state government would take over the administration of all such centres over a period of time.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma on Wednesday resigned from her post after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged her involvement in the sex scandal.

Manju Verma's husband has been accused of having links with alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the centre run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of the state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's social welfare department in April.

