Muzaffarpur sex scandal: One among 14 girls rescued from shelter home goes missing

Patna: In a major instance of a security breach, one among the 14 girls, who were rescued from a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, has gone missing. The girl has gone missing from the NGO in Madhubani, where they were shifted following the rescue.

Despite the adequate security, a girl somehow went missing due to security lapse or conspiracy, said Pragya Bharti, who runs the NGO. "This should not be made into a political issue," she added.

Had adequate security but somehow a girl went missing due to security lapse or conspiracy.This should not be made into political issue:Pragya Bharti,who runs NGO in Madhubani from where a girl is missing. 14 girls from #Muzaffarpur were earlier shifted here after the case #Bihar pic.twitter.com/aKWBrsTvkF — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2018

More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

Following a request by the Bihar government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took up the matter. The case has been registered against the officers and employees of Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur under section 120(B), 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6, 8,10,12 of POCSO.

The abuse at the shelter home came to light after a girl alleged that her fellow inmate had been beaten to death and buried on the premises. After the complaint was lodged, a police team dug up the ground but did not found anybody there. Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur had said that the area of excavation might be enlarged after further examination of the girl who had levelled the allegation.



The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.