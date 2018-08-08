Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI freeze bank accounts of accused Brajesh Thakur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday froze the bank accounts of Muzaffarpur shelter home case main accused Brajesh Thakur and will also investigate his property.

The move comes on a day when Thakur alleged foul play over accusations of his role in the case. Thakur claimed that the allegations against him have been levelled as people felt threatened by him and because he was thinking of joining Congress.

"I was thinking of joining Congress and it was almost final that I will contest elections from Muzaffarpur. This is happening due to that," he alleged. He added: "This has been propagated by some newspapers who want my newspaper office to shut down. Their business is getting affected due to my newspaper that's why it's happening."

Reacting to Thakur's statement that he was about to join Congress, Bihar Congress Chief Kaukab Qadri called it a joke. He said that the call details are with Bihar Minister Manju Verma's husband. He added that his relations with the BJP and the JDU are coming out as he made the statement under pressure.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma submitted her resignation after meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were demanding the minister's resignation, alleging her involvement in the sex scandal case.

Manju Verma's husband has been accused of having links with alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. Her husband, Chandrasekhar Verma, has been accused of visiting the Muzaffarpur shelter home frequently.

The alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.