Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Opposition show of strength likely at Tejashwi Yadav’s Jantar Mantar protest; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal expected to join

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is slated to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday evening over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. Leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the protest.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said, “Come Delhi, join us today at Jantar-Mantar in evening for dignity and safety of Bharat Mata’s daughters. #MuzaffarpurMassRape.”

The protest is also expected to provide another platform to opposition parties to showcase their unity against the NDA. Rallying in RJD support are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has also urged Delhiites to join the candle light protest at Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Saturday, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

दिल्ली के लोगों से अपील है कि हमारी बहन बेटियों की सुरक्षा के लिए आज जंतर मंतर पर शाम 5 बजे ज़रूर आयें https://t.co/oDUgJbynbV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2018

The Congress president will join the Jantar Mantar protest organised by the opposition party in Bihar. They are expected to demand the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi Yadav had on Friday said, “Leaders from many parties will be a part of our protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi has also confirmed his presence.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognizance in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, with a division bench comprising Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta issuing a notice to Bihar Government and the Centre seeking a detailed reply over the issue.

The chorus for Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar's resignation gained momentum after a photograph of the owner of the shelter home, Brijesh Thakur, being felicitated by the Chief Minister, emerged.

Thakur is the prime accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. At least 34 girls were sexually assaulted at the shelter home. He has also been named in a case pertaining to another shelter home run by him. Eleven women have reportedly gone missing from the shelter home.