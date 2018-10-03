Muzaffarpur shelter home probe: 5 human skeletons found at cremation site

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at a cremation site in Sikandarpur in connection the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case in Bihar. According to news agency ANI, the CBI sleuths found at least five human skeletons during digging at the site.

A CBI probe was recommended by the Bihar government on July 26 after uproar over the case involving the shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

The issue of sexual exploitation at the shelter home was first highlighted in a social audit report submitted by Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April.

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 persons, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home for destitute girls funded by the government.

Ten out of the 11 accused, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. Police submitted the chargesheet against the 10 accused on July 26 before Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Muzaffarpur.

Medical examinations of 34 of the 42 inmates of the shelter home confirmed they were sexually exploited.

Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar after outrage and attack by opposition parties over the incident. An FIR was also lodged against her after raids conducted by the CBI.

Manju Verma had resigned as the social welfare minister due to alleged connection of her husband with the prime accused in the case. Her husband was accused of making frequent visits to the shelter home in Muzaffarpur.