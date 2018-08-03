हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal: Rahul Gandhi to support RJD dharna at Jantar Mantar

Tejashwi Yadav will lead the RJD dharna at the Jantar Mantar on August 4.

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal: Rahul Gandhi to support RJD dharna at Jantar Mantar

Muzaffarpur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the protest called by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to demand resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after several cases of alleged sexual exploitation in various state-run shelter home were reported.

"Leaders from many parties will be a part of our protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi has also confirmed his presence," Tejashwi told ANI.

11 employees of a child shelter home in Muzaffarpur were arrested on July 24 for allegedly sexually harassing the inmates.

After receiving information, the police raided the vicinity and rescued 44 girls.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also took suo motu cognizance in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The Apex court's division bench headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta issued a notice to the Bihar Government and the Centre seeking a detailed reply from them in connection with the same.

The chorus for Nitish Kumar's resignation has grown after a photo of the owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur being felicitated by the Chief Minister emerged.

Thakur is the prime accused in Muzaffarpur's shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. 

Tags:
Tejashwi YadavRJD dharnaJantar MantarRahul GandhiMuzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close