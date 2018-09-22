हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal: Court sends 4 accused to CBI custody till Monday

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 24.

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took the four accused, including the then assistant director (in-charge inspection of shelter homes) social welfare department, into remand in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. All of them were arrested on Friday and were produced in the Muzaffarpur court. 

In a related development, a plea for attachment of property has been filed against suspended Child Protection Officer (CPO) Ravi Roshan's wife Shibha Kumari. She had revealed the names of the minor girls on social media.

The alleged sexual exploitation of girls at the Muzaffarpur shelter home first came to light in the report of a social audit conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, which was submitted to the state social welfare department in April.

More than 40 girls were lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 against 11 people. On July 26, the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.

