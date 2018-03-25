My name is Narendra Modi, I give your data to American companies, tweets Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi's latest tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targetted the alleged data breach on NaMo app and the mainstream media's silence on the entire issue.

“Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

“PS. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always,” he tweeted.

Rahul's tweet was in reference to recent data breach allegations by French hacker Elliot Alderson on his twitter handle @fs0c131y.

On Saturday, Alderson shared a series of tweets claiming that Narendra Modi Android app compromised personal user and device information by sending it to a third-party domain in.wzrkt.com allegedly belonging to an American firm.

Alderson wrote, “When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called http://in.wzrkt.com (sic)”

Alderson added that the domain in.wzrkt.com “is classified as a phishing link by the company G-Data. This website is hosted by @GoDaddy and the whois info are hidden.” The hacker has earlier reported security lapses in UIDAI's aadhaar data and digital payments company Paytm.