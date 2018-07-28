हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Myanmar Army

Myanmar Army cracks down on Naga rebel group along border with India

NSCN (K) operates from Myanmar's territory and is responsible for supporting and training rebel groups in north-east Indian states.

Myanmar Army cracks down on Naga rebel group along border with India
File photo

New Delhi: Myanmar Army has been moving closer to the border with India in operations directed against NSCN (K), a banned rebel Naga group. Recent days have seen the country's military crackdown on several insurgent groups in the area but NSCN (K) has reportedly been the main target.

An Indian intelligence report submitted to the country's home ministry, it is cited that NSCN (K) fears growing presence of Myanmar Army around its main headquarter in TAGA. The group apparently fears that Myanmar could possible arrest its top cadre and hand them over to Indian authorities.

As per reports, Myanmar Army has already restricted the movement of NSCN (K) chairman Khango Konyak beyong Hangsen. Many of the group's top leaders have gone into hiding in undisclosed locations to avoid getting arrested. Intercepts of the group also suggest that NSCN (K) is finding operating against India along the border with Myanmar increasingly difficult.

The group's spokesperson - Isak Sumi - recently said in a Facebook post that while NSCN (K) has made a tactical withdrawal, there is no immediate danger and that members are safe.

NSCN (K) - operating from Myanmar's territory - is believed to be responsible for supporting and training several militant outfits in north-east India, including ULFA (Independent), NDFB (S) and PLA. In fact, many of these groups have also floated a banner organisation called United Liberation Front of Western South East Asia which plans to launch joint-attacks on Indian security forces.

Tags:
Myanmar ArmyNSCN (K)Home MinistryIndian ArmyBSF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close