Myanmar defence academy cadets visit INA

A delegation of cadets from Myanmar Defence Services Academy visited the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur district.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:42

Kozhikode: A delegation of cadets from Myanmar Defence Services Academy visited the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur district.

The five-member team led by Major Thike Zaw Hein and Captain Ko Ko Min during the seven-day visit was acquainted with infrastructure, academic facilities and training processes at the academy, a release from the INA said.

The visit, which concluded today, was aimed at building bridges of friendship between the two navies, exchange best practices and to consolidate and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Myanmar, it said.

The release said the INA staff got an opportunity to learn and understand the training processes and philosophy followed at Myanmar Defence Services Academy.

The visit follows the recent tour of Admiral Tin Aung San, Commander in Chief, Myanmar Navy to India which is reflective of the growing level of cooperation between navies of both countries, the release added.

TAGS

Myanmar Defence Services AcademyIndian Naval AcademyINA

