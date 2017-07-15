close
Myanmar is a 'key pillar' of India's Act East Policy: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the close cooperation between the Armed forces of India and Myanmar.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 10:56
Myanmar is a 'key pillar' of India's Act East Policy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Myanmar in all areas and also described Myanmar as a 'key pillar' of India's 'Act East' policy.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the close cooperation between the Armed forces of India and Myanmar.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services, Sr Gen U Min Aung Hliang briefed Prime Minister Modi on Friday about bilateral defence and security cooperation. 

He also condemned the recent terrorist attack on pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra and expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of Myanmar armed forces personnel and their families in the tragic air crash last month. 

Narendra Modi, Myanmar, India, India's Act East policy, New Delhi, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, Sr Gen U Min Aung Hliang, amarnath yatra attack

