Mysterious braid chopping case: 62-year-old Agra woman, suspected as 'witch', lynched to death by mob

Agra: A 62-year-old woman from Agra's Dauki village, suspected to be the 'chudail' (witch) behind the recent mysterious incidents of braid chopping, was lynched to death by a mob on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when Maan Devi, a widow, had stepped out of home to relieve herself in the wee morning hours. She accidentally lost her way and ended up reaching a nearby slum.

A girl, sleeping on the cot outside, suddenly woke up to see Maan Devi, dressed in white saree. Presuming her to be a witch, the girl started screaming.

Soon, the slum-dwellers came out and started thrashing her.

According to Devi's family, she shouted out her identity and address while being thrased, but the villager ignored her and continued hitting.

Severely injured and bleeding, the woman was left to die by the mob. She was later sent to hospital by the police, and following primary treatment she was discharged.

However, on the way back, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is currently underway and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Over last two weeks, several cases of women's braids being mysteriously chopped off have emerged. The incidents have mostly been reported from villages or slum-areas.

Most women claimed to have fallen unconscious when their braids were chopped off leading to the villagers blaming godmen, ghosts, witches and "cat-like" creatures.

Police has dismissed the claims and said it was the handiwork of anti-social elements, reported the PTI.