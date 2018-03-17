NABARD Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 92 Assistant Manager posts @ nabard.org

NEW DELHI: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager.

The institution is offering as many as 92 posts. The candidates who are interested can now apply online by visiting the bank's official website at nabard.org.

In a statement released by the institution, it said, "No other mode of submission of application will be accepted by NABARD."

The application process which has begun on March 13, will continue till April 2.

Following the submission of online application, candidates will have to clear two phases of examinations before getting selected for the prescribed job.

NABARD would admit to the Examinations all the candidates applying for this post with the applicable requisite fee/intimation charges on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of the interview as also joining.

A candidate must hold Bachelor Degree or PG Degree - for this post. Age limit for the post is minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years.

The fee for the candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 800 which includes application fee Rs 650 and intimation charge Rs 150. While candidate belonging to categories like SC/ST/PWBD will only have to pay intimation charges of Rs 150 for registration. In case if a candidate is a staff of NABARD, then there are no charges.

After getting registered for the exam, a candidate can print the application form and download the Phase I (Preliminary Exam) Admission Letters on April 27, 2018. The Phase 1 exam which will be carried online, is scheduled on May 12, 2018, followed by Phase 2 (main) exam on June 06, 2018.

In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges, or in downloading of Admission Letter, etc. queries may be made through “Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism” at http://cgrs.ibps.in/. Do not forget to mention “Direct Recruitment - NABARD - Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)” in the subject of the email.