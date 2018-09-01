हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagaland

Nagaland government launches campaign on legal child adoption

Kohima: The Nagaland government has launched a campaign to create awareness and better understanding of laws related to child adoption.

Advisor to the Department of Social Welfare, MLA Noke Wangnao launched video and radio jingles on legal adoption on Friday, as part of the state government's child protection services.

The jingles aim to create awareness and knowledge among the multi-stakeholders and the general public about the concept of legal adoption and issues related to it, said Sarah Ritse, Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Chairman, Child Protection Services.

"Adoption done as per the juvenile justice system can ensure a secure and safe future for the child as well as for the adoptive parents," Ritse said. Nagaland has reported around 120 adoptions during the last eight years, officials said.

