Nagaland urban local body polls declared 'null and void' after protests

Dimapur: Nagaland Governor P B Acharya on Thursday declared the municipal elections in the state as 'null and void' after strong public protest over reservation of women in urban local bodies.

“The entire process of elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland has been declared null and void by the Governor,” PTI reported.

On Feb 1, the state government withheld the election process to 12 ULBs following clashes that left two people dead and several others injured.

"Keeping in view the sentiments of people, the state cabinet decided to ask the Election Commission to withhold the election process," it said in a statement.

In Dimapur, two people were killed as a crowd gathered near the private residence of Zeliang and the police tried to stop them.

The protesters had demanded the resignation of Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

The demand was made by the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising Naga tribal groups, during the send-off service of the two deceased.

JCC also demanded suspension of the police personnel "involved in the indiscriminate firing", along with the Dimapur Police Commissioner.

The clashes began following the decision to hold ULB elections despite opposition by tribal bodies.

These organisations have been opposing the ULB elections with 33 percent reservation for women, stating that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

However, despite the boycott call by the tribal organisations, polling for nine Town Councils were held without any disturbance, the officials said.

Besides Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung also witnessed violent protests as tribal groups enforced bandhs in Phek, Tuensang, Longleng and Wokha districts.