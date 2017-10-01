Nagpur metro trial run conducted; Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis flag off train

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday flagged off the trial run of Nagpur Metro Rail. The run was conducted from Chinchbhuvan to the New Airport, covering a distance of 5.4 km, 27 months after the work started.

Fadnavis said the project will create 20,000 job opportunities and become an engine of economic growth.

Gadkari in his speech appreciated the fast pace of the execution of the project.

The total length of the metro route would be 38 km.