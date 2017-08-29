close
Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailment: Central railway issue helpline numbers

The Central railway on Tuesday released helpline numbers in the wake of derailment of five coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala district in the state. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 09:03
Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailment: Central railway issue helpline numbers
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Maharashtra: The Central railway on Tuesday released helpline numbers in the wake of derailment of seven coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala district in the state. 

Following are the helpline numbers issued by the Central railway: 

CSMT 22694040

Thane 25334840

Kalyan 2311499

Dadar  24114836

Nagpur 2564342

The incident took place at 6:35 am. The train derailed at a remote location between Vasind and Asangaon stations. The train was expected to reach Mumbai at 7:55 am. 

Train traffic movement between Mumbai and Nagpur has been affected. 

