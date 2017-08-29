Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailment: Central railway issue helpline numbers
Pic Courtesy: ANI
Maharashtra: The Central railway on Tuesday released helpline numbers in the wake of derailment of seven coaches of the Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express in the Titwala district in the state.
Following are the helpline numbers issued by the Central railway:
CSMT 22694040
Thane 25334840
Kalyan 2311499
Dadar 24114836
Nagpur 2564342
The incident took place at 6:35 am. The train derailed at a remote location between Vasind and Asangaon stations. The train was expected to reach Mumbai at 7:55 am.
Train traffic movement between Mumbai and Nagpur has been affected.