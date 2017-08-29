close
5 coaches of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Maharashtra's ​Titwala; rescue operations hampered due to rains

Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Titwala

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 07:51
5 coaches of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Maharashtra&#039;s ​Titwala; rescue operations hampered due to rains
Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala (ANI)

Maharashtra: Five AC coaches and the engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express (Train no 12290) derailed near Titwala on Tuesday morning. This is the fourth incident of a train derailing with in the span of 10 days. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.

Rescue operations, currently underway, have been hampered due to incessant rains. The rescue team rushed from Kalyan. Train traffic movement between Mumbai and Nagpur has been affected. 

The incident took place at 6:30 am. The train derailed at a remote location between Vasind and Asangaon stations. 

The train was expected to reach Mumbai at 7:55 am. 

Four days ago, on August 25, six coaches of a local Mumbai train derailed near Mahim station on the Harbour Line, injuring five passengers.

On August 23, Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed, injuring more than 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.

TAGS

Train DerailsNagpur Mumbai Duronto Expressduronto express derailsTitwalatrain derailment

