rape victim Names

Names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault not to be disclosed: SC

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner".

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police.

The top court said it is "unfortunate" that rape victims are treated as "untouchables" in society.

