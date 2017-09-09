close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Naqvi bats for holding Lok Sabha, Assembly polls simultaneously

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday advocated for holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, saying it would restrain vote-bank politics and maintain the pace of developmental activities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 18:11

Patna: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday advocated for holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, saying it would restrain vote-bank politics and maintain the pace of developmental activities.

According to the Union minority affairs minister, "one nation one election" will ensure that there is ample time for the governments to discuss policies and to implement those.

"There is a need for electoral reforms in the country. We should move ahead on the path of one nation, one election. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections should be held simultaneously in the country," Naqvi said.

It would help in maintaining the pace of the economy and developmental activities and also check the spread of "a disease called vote-bank politics" to a large extent, he said.

Addressing a 'Parliamentarian Conclave' here, Naqvi said every few months elections are held in one state or the other.

"Development works get obstructed due to the model code of conduct which is implemented during polls. Schemes of central and state governments are affected for some time due to the poll code," he said, adding, "This continuous process of elections is also a burden on the state exchequer."

There is also a "vote-bank competition" among political parties which could be curbed to a large extent if elections are held simultaneously, Naqvi said without elaborating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee and the NITI Aayog had also pitched for holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously.  

TAGS

Lok Sabha electionAssembly ElectionsMukhtar Abbas NaqviNarendra ModiPranab MukherjeeAssembly Polls

From Zee News

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neurons
Science

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neuron...

&#039;Fire and Forget&#039; anti-tank guided missile &#039;Nag&#039; successfully test-fired
India

'Fire and Forget' anti-tank guided missile '...

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag; one cop killed
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's...

India

Govt believes people have right to choose in democracy: MoS...

Delhi

Engine of Kashi Vishwanath Express derails at New Delhi sta...

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan, raids premises
Tamil NaduIndia

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi...

India

Sushmita Dev new Mahila Congress chief

Maharashtra

Maharashtra hero's widow joins Indian Army

Ryan International School student death: Mother says &#039;put principal in jail&#039;, demands CBI probe
Haryana

Ryan International School student death: Mother says '...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah

'Daddy' review: Weak narrative overshadows Arjun Rampal's applause-worthy performance