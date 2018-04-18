Narayana Murthy says 80% Indian youngsters not properly trained for any job, blames faulty education system

CHENNAI: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has expressed concerns over the 'faulty' education system due to which there is a huge talent crunch in the country.

Criticising the prevailing education system for emphasising on rote learning rather than problem-solving, Murthy said that the situation is seriously affecting entrepreneurship.

Murthy made these remarks while speaking at an interactive session at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.

Outlining the flaws in the current education system, Murthy said that due to the rote learning culture, nearly 80-85 percent youngsters are not suitably trained for any job, according to a Money Control report.

While stating that the governments play a huge role in providing a better entrepreneurial atmosphere, he said the country is lagging behind in creating a positive startup atmosphere.

“India is not at the forefront of the start-up culture. Compared with the US, UK, Germany or China, I don’t think we are anywhere close,” Murthy was quoted as saying.

While interacting with students, Murthy asked them to first decide in which sector or field they want to become an entrepreneur before thinking about entrepreneurship.

The next step is to join a company in that field and understand all about its sales, marketing and human resources and then give full dedication to the project, he further explained.

Although he lauded several good initiatives taken by the present political dispensation, Murthy regretted that the ''corporate governance in the country is far behind the global standards.''

On the threats of automation and artificial intelligence taking away many jobs, Murthy said that it was “more hype than reality”