Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary

Serving until his death until May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India`s longest-serving prime minister.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 12:13

New Delhi:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid their tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

"Remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. May the vision and the values he dedicated his life to always guide our conscience and our actions," Gandhi said in a tweet while remembering the first Prime Minister of India who is also his great-grandfather.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari offered floral tributes at Nehru`s memorial Shantivan.

Nehru, who was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire, died on May 27, 1964.

In office until his death, Nehru remains India`s longest-serving Prime Minister.

He was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh`s Allahabad.

Narendra Modi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

