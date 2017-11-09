Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee have same kind of DNA: Harsh Vardhan

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee has the "same kind of DNA" that made them unwavering in their commitment to public welfare which boded well for the country, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

"He (Modi) has the DNA of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who always gave importance to science. The slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' was extended to include 'Jai Vigyan'. Vajpayee didn't only say this when he was the prime minister but he showed it through his various actions," Vardhan said.

The minister was addressing a workshop organised by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) here on 'Indian Ocean: Economic and Geostrategic Significance', where he lavished praise on Modi.

He said Modi was receptive to new ideas and would not brook pressure while implementing schemes for the country's welfare.

"Modi is working for public welfare with the same kind of DNA (that Vajpayee had). That DNA reflects in his (Modi's) thought which bodes well for the country," Vardhan said.

He said India's standing under Modi went up globally.

Vardhan said he was part of several delegations the prime minister led abroad and Modi's imprint could be felt long after he had left that country.

The minister said the aim of the Modi government was to achieve the dream of a new India by 2022 that would free from maladies like communalism, terrorism and naxalism.

Vardhan reminded the scientific community of the idea of scientific social responsibility broached by the prime minister under which the researchers would use innovation and research for public welfare.

"The attempt is to change the definition of the impact factor in the scientific community. The impact factor would not be decided by how many people have read your (research) papers but how many people have benefited from it," Vardhan said.

