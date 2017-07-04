close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu meet: What it holds for India, Israel

Signalling a shift in foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin 'historic' visit to Israel starting Tuesday during which he will meet his 'close friend' and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, elevating the 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:54
Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu meet: What it holds for India, Israel
File Image

Delhi: Signalling a shift in foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin 'historic' visit to Israel starting Tuesday during which he will meet his 'close friend' and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, elevating the 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ahead of their meeting, both leaders had recognised the threat terrorism poses to their countries and to global peace and stability and agreed to discuss ways to tackle it besides expanding bilateral economic ties. 

"Accordingly, a few years ago we signed a landmark agreement on cooperation in homeland and public security. India and Israel are committed to working together to fight this scourge," the leaders said in a joint blog post.

Seeking closer ties, PM Modi embarks on 'historic' Israel visit; terror, economic co-operation top priority
MUST READ
Seeking closer ties, PM Modi embarks on 'historic' Israel visit; terror, economic co-operation top priority

Modi will also be the first serving Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel to mark 25 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Jerusalem.

"The 'Make in India' initiative to strengthen the Indian manufacturing base has been enhanced by its Israeli ' Make with India' counterpart. We are pleased that this vision is already bearing fruit. This week's historic visit, as we celebrate 25 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, reflects not just the close cooperation of our governments, but also the great sympathy and affinity between our peoples. We marvel at the changes we have witnessed over the last two and a half decades and are proud that India and Israel are genuine partners for development, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," both the Prime Ministers said, reaffirming their commitment to economic ties, according to ANI.

Celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the leaders further stated, "We are confident that 25 years from now, Indians and Israelis will look back on this visit as the first of many historical milestones that we reached together in the great friendship between our peoples. The natural partnership between India and Israel, formally elevated 25 years ago to full diplomatic relations, has grown stronger from year to year. The deep connection between our peoples reflects our many similarities in spirit, if not in size. Ours are two modern, vibrant democracies that draw on our rich historical traditions while striving to seize the promise of the future for our peoples."

Taking business ties to a higher level, the two wrote,"We are establishing a new India-Israel CEOs Forum. Acquiring business visas from each country has become easier today than it has ever been, thanks to steps taken by both governments. We are also asking our respective business leaders to suggest ways in which we can bring our bilateral trade closer to its real potential."

Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Here's the schedule
MUST READ
Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Here's the schedule

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv today evening.

Till now, this gesture has only been accorded to U.S. presidents, including President Donald Trump recently and the Pope.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany his Indian counterpart to all events during his historic visit to the country between July 4 and July 6.

During his nearly 48-hour long stay, the Prime Minister will attend 18 programmes in Israel.

These programmes include bilateral meetings, mega Community Programme, meeting top Israeli CEOs, NRIs, students.

On Thursday (July 6) both Prime Ministers will pay wreath on the two grave areas - one is for the Hindu soldiers and one for Muslim soldiers- during their visit to Haifa cemetery," said Israeli Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director General in charge of the Asia and the Pacific Division Mark Sofer during a briefing. 

With ANI inputs

TAGS

Narendra ModiIsrael visitIndia-Israel tiesBenjamin NetanyahuNarendra Modi Israel visit significance

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Rajasthan ATS nabs man for suspected ISIS links from Chennai
India

Rajasthan ATS nabs man for suspected ISIS links from Chenna...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s childhood tea stall near Vadnagar railway station to become tourist spot
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's childhood tea stall nea...

Mystery continues to shroud Jayalalithaa&#039;s Kodanad Estate; now accountant commits suicide
Tamil Nadu

Mystery continues to shroud Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Est...

Microsoft set to fire thousands of sales and marketing staff: Reports
Technology

Microsoft set to fire thousands of sales and marketing staf...

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump may discuss arms control during upcoming meeting
AmericasWorld

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump may discuss arms control durin...

SC to hear Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple theft case today
Kerala

SC to hear Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple theft case today

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video