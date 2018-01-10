Narendra Modi bringing policies opposed by BJP during Congress: Yashwant Sinha

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha has launched yet another on the Narendra Modi government and the party leadership. While he accused the government of implementing policies that were opposed by the BJP during Congress tenure, he said that the current BJP is not the one of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

Sinha claimed that he had sought time from Prime Minister Modi 13 months back over several issues concerning the country, but was never given the appointment for the same.

According to Sinha, it was then that he decided that he would never talk to the government in the confines of a boundary and would take every issue between the public.

The veteran recalled how once every BJP workers were free to meet any senior leader of the party because the modus operandi of Vajpayee and Advani was way too different. He said that they used to consider all BJP workers equal.

He said that the current situation in the BJP is not the same, even the biggest of party workers cannot meet the high command.

Sinha further questioned the schemes of the Narendra Modi government, pointing that the same schemes that were opposed by the BJP during Congress-led UPA regime between 2004 and 2014, were now being implemented.

He also raised concerns on the condition of farmers in the country.

Sinha, a former finance minister, has been vocal against the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government. He has criticised the government’s moves of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Referring to demonetisation, Sinha had last November said that even Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, the Sultan of Delhi from 1325 to 1351, had gone for a move like notes ban 700 years ago.

“There was a ruler 700 years ago, who brought new currency and banned the existing currency at that time,” he had said.

He had alleged that the move had caused a loss of Rs 3.75 lakh crore to the Indian economy.