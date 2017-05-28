PM Narendra Modi congratulates BJP's lone Rajya Sabha seat victory from Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness and congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Manipur unit president Khetrimayum Bhabananda for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat victory from Manipur.

"(I) was delighted at BJP winning its first ever Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur by a big margin. Congrats to Manipur BJP and Bhabananda," Modi tweeted.

Bhabananda won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, the election for which was held on Thursday.

In the 60 member Manipur assembly, Bhabananda defeated his rival Elangbam Dijwamani of the opposition Congress by a margin of 18 votes. He secured 39 votes while Dijwamani got 21 votes.

