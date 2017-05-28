close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi congratulates BJP's lone Rajya Sabha seat victory from Manipur

In the 60 member Manipur assembly, Bhabananda defeated his rival Elangbam Dijwamani of the opposition Congress by a margin of 18 votes.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 12:22
PM Narendra Modi congratulates BJP&#039;s lone Rajya Sabha seat victory from Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness and congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Manipur unit president Khetrimayum Bhabananda for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat victory from Manipur.

"(I) was delighted at BJP winning its first ever Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur by a big margin. Congrats to Manipur BJP and Bhabananda," Modi tweeted.

Bhabananda won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, the election for which was held on Thursday.

In the 60 member Manipur assembly, Bhabananda defeated his rival Elangbam Dijwamani of the opposition Congress by a margin of 18 votes. He secured 39 votes while Dijwamani got 21 votes.
 

TAGS

Narendra ModiBharatiya Janata Party(BJP)Manipur unit presidentKhetrimayum BhabanandaRajya SabhaElangbam Dwijamani

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi strongly bats for nature conservation
India

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi strongly bats for nature con...

Yoga is India&#039;s gift to the world: PM Narendra Modi
India

Yoga is India's gift to the world: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi remembers Veer Savarkar, calls on nation to visit &#039;Kaala Paani&#039;
India

PM Narendra Modi remembers Veer Savarkar, calls on nation t...

London airports mayhem: British Airways blames Indian IT services
EuropeWorld

London airports mayhem: British Airways blames Indian IT se...

Petition filed in Pakistan&#039;s Supreme Court seeking &#039;immediate execution&#039; of Kulbhushan Jadhav
IndiaAsia

Petition filed in Pakistan's Supreme Court seeking...

CBSE toppers want to be &#039;economist, politician, IAS officer, engineer&#039;: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar
Education

CBSE toppers want to be 'economist, politician, IAS of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video