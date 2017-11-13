Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet in Philippines – Here's what was discussed

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Philippines on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Divulging the details of the meet, Foreign Secretray S Jaishankar the bilateral talks between PM Modi and President Trump was mainly on economic issues, trade and investment.

“The thrust of the discussion was how to grow trade and investment between the two countries,” Jaishankar said.

The issue of terrorism also cropped out at the meeting.

“President Trump shared impressions of his Asian visit. Terrorism also came up, particularly in context of the region west of India, all the way till the middle-East,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“The Trump-Modi met lasted for 45 minutes, with the US President saying that there is a lot of good report coming from India on the economic front,” the Indian diplomat added.

PM held wide-ranging talks with the US President and told him that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, reflecting their growing convergence on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, Modi also assured Trump that India will try to "live up to the expectations" of the US and the world and thanked the US President for speaking "highly" about India during his trips.

The meeting also comes a day after India, US, Japan and Australia held talks to begin the quadrilateral process for greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

This was the second Modi-Trump meeting after the Indian leader's visit to Washington in June.

Modi arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to the Philippines during which he will attend the 15th India-Asean Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit on Tuesday.