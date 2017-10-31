Narendra Modi flags off 'Run for Unity', says previous governments ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off off the 'Run for Unity' on the birth anniversary of the first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital.

In an apparent reference to previous Congress regimes, PM Modi accused the "previous governments" for ignoring Sardar Patel's legacy to unite the country.

While addressing a huge gathering, the Prime Minister said, “"People earlier tried their best to ensure that the contribution of Sardar Patel was forgotten and diminished,” adding that “but the people and the youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of our nation.”

The PM also made the countrymen take an oath of unity, aimed at protecting and preserving the diversity of the nation on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

"Main sabse nishtha se shapath leta hun ki main rashtra ki ekta, akhandta aur surakshha ko banaye rakhne ke liye, swayam ko samarpit karunga, aur apne deshwasiyon ke beech yeh sandesh failaane ka bhi bharsak prayatna karunga. Main yeh shapath apne desh ki ekta ki bhawna se le raha hun, jisey Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ki doordarshita evam karyon dwara sambhaw banaya ja sakaa. Main apne desh ki antrik surakshha sunishchit karne ke liye apna yogdaan karne ka nishtha se sankalp karta hun."

Before flagging off the 'Run for Unity', PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary saying his momentous service to country can never be forgotten.

"We salute Sardar Patel on his birthday. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten," Modi said in a tweet.

Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat.

Popularly known as the 'Iron Man' of India, he was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.