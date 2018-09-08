हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmohan Singh

Black money, notes ban: Modi government failed to fulfil promises it made, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh claimed that the government has failed to fulfil the promises it made. 

He slammed the government over the lack of employment and said, "Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised 2 Crore jobs. Employment growth rate has been declining in the last four years. People are not impressed with the figures being put out by Modi govt to justify the creation of a large number of jobs."

The veteran Congress leader's statement comes while he was speaking at the book launch event of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

The former Prime Minister also added that initiatives, like Make in India and Stand Up India, have not yielded an impactful result. He said, "Programs like Make in India and Stand Up India yet to make a meaningful impact on industrial production growth. Small and marginal enterprises are yet to derive significant benefit from the ease of doing business schemes."

Singh asserted that the implementation of Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation took a toll on the growth of several enterprises. "Demonetisation and GST`s hasty implementation has hurt enterprises," he added.

The book launch held at Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi. Apart from Singh, the event was attended by former vice president Hamid Ansari. The other guests of honour included P Chidambaram, Sitaram Yechury, Chandan Mitra and Sharad Yadav.

(With inputs from ANI)

