close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi government's new move to make India corruption-free: Ministries to submit list of corrupt officials

The vigilance department of each ministry has been asked to prepare a dossier of corrupt officials.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 09:48
Narendra Modi government&#039;s new move to make India corruption-free: Ministries to submit list of corrupt officials

New Delhi: Tightening the noose around the corrupt, officials, the Modi government is preparing to launch a crackdown on graft-tainted officers.

The vigilance department of each ministry has been asked to prepare a dossier of corrupt officials.

The government will begin taking action against those whose names will be on the list after August 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing the dossier on the basis of service records of the officials.

The ministry has dispatched letters to various departments and all the paramilitary forces to finalise the list by August 05.

The list would include names of those officers who, after enquiry or during the course of enquiry have been found to be lacking in integrity. The dossier will be approved by the competent authority.

The dossier will be forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The agencies will keep a tab on such officials and take necessary action against them.

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndiaCorruption in IndiaBharatiya Janata Party

From Zee News

Shivpal Yadav likely to follow in Nitish Kumar&#039;s footsteps, may join BJP
India

Shivpal Yadav likely to follow in Nitish Kumar's foots...

KarnatakaBengaluru

Chinese national attacked: Bengaluru Police arrests five ac...

West Bengal

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal's Bhagor

Australia ramps up airport security after alleged plane bomb plot
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia ramps up airport security after alleged plane bom...

Punjab shocker! Rice-sheller owner shot dead in broad daylight in Faridkot – Watch CCTV footage
Punjab

Punjab shocker! Rice-sheller owner shot dead in broad dayli...

Fire at New Delhi&#039;s Shastri Bhawan, rescue operations underway
India

Fire at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan, rescue operations...

Donald Trump pressuring Republicans to vote again on healthcare bill
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump pressuring Republicans to vote ag...

Pakistan set to elect new Prime Minister Tuesday
WorldAsia

Pakistan set to elect new Prime Minister Tuesday

The Sharif brothers: A game of thrones in Pakistan`s dynastic politics
WorldAsia

The Sharif brothers: A game of thrones in Pakistan`s dynas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal

The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Rich-poor divide affects development