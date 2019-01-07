Narendra Modi govt to give 10% reservation to economically backward upper castes

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the Union Cabinet on Monday decided to give 10 percent reservation to economically backward members of the upper castes in government jobs.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Union Cabinet, which was chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

The development assumes significance as it comes several months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be held between April-May.

The Union Cabinet decision is being viewed as a big political masterstroke by the ruling BJP to consolidate its position among several upper caste communities.

Several NDA allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP and RPI led by Ramdas Athawale had in past demanded reservation for the economically backward upper caste members in government jobs.