Narendra Modi, Hamid Ansari condole Telangana MP's death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Hamid Ansari on Friday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and Telangana MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Palvai Govardhan Reddy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters," Modi said on Twitter.

"His departure is a personal loss. Reddy was an active and respected member of Rajya Sabha since 2012, and his presence would be missed by all who worked with him. He will be remembered for his relentless efforts towards the welfare of farmers in Telangana," Ansari said in a message.

Reddy died of a massive heart attack in Himachal Pradesh`s Kullu town on Friday. He had gone there with a Parliamentary Standing Committee delegation to attend a meeting.