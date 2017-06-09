close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi, Hamid Ansari condole Telangana MP's death

Reddy died of a massive heart attack in Himachal Pradesh`s Kullu town on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:47

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Hamid Ansari on Friday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and Telangana MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Palvai Govardhan Reddy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters," Modi said on Twitter.

"His departure is a personal loss. Reddy was an active and respected member of Rajya Sabha since 2012, and his presence would be missed by all who worked with him. He will be remembered for his relentless efforts towards the welfare of farmers in Telangana," Ansari said in a message. 

Reddy died of a massive heart attack in Himachal Pradesh`s Kullu town on Friday. He had gone there with a Parliamentary Standing Committee delegation to attend a meeting.

TAGS

Prime Minister Narendra ModiVice President Hamid AnsariCongress LeaderTelangana MPPalvai Govardhan ReddyRajya SabhaHimachal PradeshKullu

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17
India

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...
EuropeWorld

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...

&#039;Snana Jatra&#039; of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Puri
Odisha

'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Pur...

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained
Tamil Nadu

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...
India

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal
WorldAsia

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video