Narendra Modi has no moral right to be Prime Minister of India: Siddaramaiah

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bengaluru and vowed to wipe Congress out of Karnataka, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman saying “he is morally not right to be the Prime Minister of the country”.

Referring to the issue of Lokpal, which was raked up by PM Modi during his Sunday rally, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that he did not have the moral right to talk about the same. “What moral right does Narendra Modi have to talk on Lokpal when he did not have a Lokayukta for 9 years when he was CM? He is facilitating corruption. He is morally not right to be PM of the country,” he said.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister over his allegations the Congress government in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah sought proof of “corruption and misgovernance” in Karnataka. Asking the BJP to contest the elections in the state with “dignity” on the “basis of facts”, he said that the allegations must be substantiated with facts.

Addressing Modi, the Congress leader said, “Dear Narendra Modi, being the Prime Minister of the country, your words should carry high credibility. I would therefore request you to substantiate your allegation that corruption and misgovernance are rampant with facts. Let us fight this election with dignity & based on just facts.”

Siddaramaiah also targeted BJP president Amit Shah, saying he is “involved in murder case”. And in the same breath, he attacked former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa citing his arrest in the past.

“BJP president was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a chief minister candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state,” said the Congress leader.

According to the Karnataka Chief Minister, the Centre has been biased against Karnataka and has not given the complete aid as per 14th Finance Commission decision. “As per 14th finance commission, in last three years we were supposed to get 95.200 crore, whereas we got 84.500 crores, so they have to give 10,000 crores. This neither PM knows nor Amit Shah,” he added.

However, Siddaramaiah distanced himself from a Congress leader Divya Spandana who had tweeted against PM Modi. He said, “I don't support people who indulge in personal attacks.”