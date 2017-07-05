Narendra Modi in Israel Day 2: Prez Reuven Rivlin extends warm welcome to PM, calls India 'a great ally'

Tel Aviv: On day two of his 'ground-breaking' visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Reuven Rivlin and discussed host of issues including economic cooperation, defence and terrorism.

According to MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay, the PM was given a warm welcome by the Israeli head of the state.

Beginning the morning with the First Citizen! Day 2 in Jerusalem starts with PM @narendramodi calling on President @PresidentRuvi pic.twitter.com/u62W6mT6xI — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2017

During the meeting, President Rivlin told PM Modi that he can never forget his visit to India, claiming ''it was very memorable.''

Rivlin said that India and Israel will turn out to be great allies and their cooperation will only deepen on various fronts.

Importantly, PM Modi will also meet Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who survived the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks as a two-year-old toddler then.

PM Modi will also interact with Sandra Samuels, the Indian nanny who had saved Baby Moshe during the attack.

Moshe was orphaned when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by LeT terrorists at the Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House during the 26/11 attacks.

His nanny Sandra was awarded an honourary citizenship by the Government of Israel so she could live in the country and take care of Moshe, who is now 10-years-old.

Moshe now lives with his maternal grandparents — Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

Moshe's grandparents have earlier said that they feel honoured for being invited to meet the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi In Israel - Story so far

Narendra Modi became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to step on Israeli soil on Tuesday, undertaking a 'ground breaking' visit and receiving an extraordinary welcome by the Jewish nation.

Israel rolled out a red carpet welcome as the Air India One aircraft landed at Tel Aviv's International Airport on a warm afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu setting aside protocol and receiving PM Modi with a handshake and a hug.

In his welcome address, Netanyahu said Israel has been waiting for a long time for this visit.

"Apka swagat hai mere dost. We have been waiting almost 70 years, in fact, because your's is a truly historic visit. It is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Israel. We receive you with open arms. We love India. We admire your culture, your democracy and your commitment to progress," he said.

Recalling his first meeting with PM Modi three years ago at the United Nations, Netanyahu said both of them agreed to breakdown the remaining walls between India and Israel.

The two leaders also vowed to take efforts to defeat the global scourge of terrorism.

Jointly addressing the media along with Israeli counterpart Benjam Netanyahu ahead of a one-on-one dinner between them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum shortly after his arrival here earlier in the day and said the museum was "a tribute to your unbreakable spirit to rise above the depths of tragedy, overcome hatred and forge ahead to build a vibrant democratic nation".

"Yad Vashem tells us that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs, Modi said.

"As such, we must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time."

Stating that India-Israel ties have seen rapid growth since the establishment of full diplomatic relations, Modi said, "Common objectives of economic prosperity, strong technology and innovation ties and the need to secure our societies define the space for convergent action between us. Over coming decades, we want to frame a relationship that transforms the landscape of our economic engagement."

He said that focus on using technology and innovation to meet development priorities "provides productive scope to expand our academic, scientific and research, and business links".

"I will work with Prime Minister Netenyahu to craft and build a clear action agenda to realise these objectives."

Referring to people-to-people links between the two countries, Modi said that Jews have thrived in India for thousands of years after the first of these people landed on India's south-western coastline.

"We are proud of jewish sons and daughters of India like Lt Gen JFR Jacob, Vice Admiral Benjamin Samson, master architect Joshua Benjamin, and film actors Nadira, Sulochana, and Pramila whose diverse contributions have greatly enriched the fabric of Indian society," he said.

"Indian Jews are a living and vibrant connect to this shared history. My visit to Israel celebrates this ancient bond between communities across both our nations."

On his part, Netanyahu said that India and Israel were "sister democracies" and faced the common challenge of terrorism.

Calling Modi as "friend Narendra", Netanyahu said that Israel believed in the "partnership of intelligence".

"India and Israel are sister democracies. We are unequal in size but equal in spirits," said Netanyahu.

"We also face common challenges and first of it is to defeat the forces of terror that's on rampage through the world and threaten both our countries. We must stand together in this battle. We have to defeat terrorism."

Netanyahu said both India and Israel shared "a bond of democracy, creativity, a deep respect for the past and a boundless optimism for future and it's in this spirit my friend Narendra, I welcome you here"

Speaking of his "great admiration" for people of India for talent and Prime Minister Modi for yoga, the Israeli Prime Minister also recalled Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

"We have great admiration for people of India. My late uncle who was a mathematician told me many times about his admiration for great Indian mathematician Ramanujan, who was perhaps the greatest mathematician in many centuries," said Netanyahu.

"This symbolises talents of people of India," he said.

He further added, "We believe in the partnership of talent. It won't happen over night, but we both want it to happen overnight."

With Agency inputs