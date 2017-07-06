Narendra Modi in Israel Day 3: PM to pay tribute to Haifa WW-I heroes

Tel Aviv: On the third day of his highly successful and 'memorable' visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit the Haifa India Cemetery along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

"On July 6 both Prime Ministers will pay wreath on the two grave areas - one is for the Hindu soldiers and one for Muslim soldiers - during their visit to Haifa cemetery," Israeli Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director General in-charge of the Asia and the Pacific Division Mark Sofer had said during a briefing.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will pay a tribute at the memorial in a ceremony to remember Indian soldiers who laid down their lives while liberating the Israeli port city Haifa during the war.

On last day of his historic 3-day visit to #Israel, PM @narendramodi to pay tributes to Indian soldiers from World War I at #Haifa cemetery pic.twitter.com/trgdijvM22 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) July 6, 2017

A plaque to honour Major Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, who led the Jodhpur Lancers, will also be unveiled.

Jodhpur Imperial Service Lancers, supported by Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers, as a part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade captured the town of Haifa in September 1918.

Every year on September 23, the Indian Army marks Haifa Day.

From Tech To Terror: India, Israel Sign Seven MoUs

Earlier on Wednesday, India and Israel elevated their ties to the strategic partnership level, vowing to do "much more together" to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism while pitching for strong action against those financing and providing sanctuaries to terror groups.

At the same time, both the countries signed seven agreements to step-up cooperation in key sectors like space, agriculture and water conservation after PM Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders addressed the media after one-on-one and delegation level talks.

PM Modi said, "we are of one view that together our scientists and researchers would develop, build and implement mutually beneficial solutions in the field".

PM Modi added that Israel is among the leading nations in the field of innovation, water and agricultural technology and "these are also among my priority areas in India's development".

"We agreed that efficiency of water and resource use; water conservation and its purification, productivity increases in agriculture are key areas in deepening our bilateral cooperation," he said.

On his part, Netanyahu said the two leaders recognised that their countries faced forces of terror which seek to undermine peace and stability.

Netanyahu added that he had a feeling that India and Israel were today changing "our world and may be changing parts of the world.

The Israeli leader also talked about cooperation in fields of water, agriculture and health and said these affected the lives of people.

He said they also talked about cooperation in third countries including Africa.

A joint statement issued after the talks said, "Strong measures should be taken against terrorists and terror organisations and all those who encourage, support and finance or provide sanctury to terrorists and terror groups".

Direct flight service between Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv

PM Modi Making a major outreach to the Indian diaspora in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged them to visit India more often and announced plans to launch flight service to Tel Aviv from Delhi and Mumbai.

"Now a Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv air service will be initiated. And so I invite youth of Israel to visit India," Modi announced amid thunderous applause.

Modi made the announcement while addressing the Indian Diaspora in Tel Aviv's Convention Center.

Air India had earlier announced to start direct flight between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The flight service was to start in May but the launch was delayed as several countries, which fall in the selected route, denied the overflight permission.

Air India used to operate directs flights to Israel from Delhi until mid-1990s and Mumbai until early 2000. The flights were withdrawn for commercial reasons.