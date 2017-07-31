close
Narendra Modi India's 'most-successful' PM, BJP will win 2019 General Elections with larger majority: Amit Shah

"We did not break any mahagathbandhan'. It was Nitish Kumar's decison against corruption."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 11:53
Lucknow: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said that we used to hear about new scam daily for ten years under UPA regime but not a single case of corruption is there against Modi government in 3 years, even our opponents failed to find any single charge of corruption against us. 

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Lucknow showered praise on Modi government over the surgical strike, demonetizatio and GST Bill. He asserted that in the past three years, the BJP government has done a lot for the welfare of this nation and is committed fully towards welfare of poor and backward section. 

The BJP chief was also confident of party's thumping victory in 2019 general elections saying, "We will win 2019 general election even with bigger mandate because of development, good governance."

On being asked about Nitish Kumar's decision to snap ties with RJD and Congress in Bihar, Shah said,"We did not break any mahagathbandhan'. It was Nitish Kumar's decison against corruption."
 

